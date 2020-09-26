Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Top & Tight Leather Pants

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked an ensemble from Aritzia. She tagged the store’s Instagram page in the picture to fill her followers in on where she got the look.

She posed outside, at the top of a flight of stairs with arched doorways and a luxurious building visible in the distance. The sun was shining, casting a gorgeous natural light over the entire landscape, including Kara’s bronzed skin.

She flaunted her fit figure in a sleeveless tank with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a closed neckline. Her slender arms were on display, and the nude fabric stretched across her chest and ample assets. The material hugged her slim waist and she tucked the garment into her pants.

Kara paired the simple top with figure-hugging pants in a deep brown shade. The pants clung to her hips and toned thighs, and Kara had one arm by her side while her other hand was positioned on her leg.

She added a few accessories to finish the chic ensemble, including a chunky gold chain bracelet on her wrist. She also had a matching chain necklace, and wore a pair of earrings. A small purse was tossed over her shoulder, and she stared straight at the camera in the steamy shot.

Kara’s long locks were styled in a deep side part with her tresses tumbling down her chest and back in tousled waves. A few strands fell in front of her face, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot.

The second image was taken from further away and allowed Kara to show off her full outfit. The bottoms were a bootcut style, fitted through the hips and thighs and slightly looser over her calves. She rested one elbow on the half-wall behind her and finished off the ensemble with slide-on shoes that had a chunky heel.

Her fans loved the sexy share, and the post received over 11,700 likes within one hour. It also racked up 188 comments from her followers in the same time span.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower wrote, including a trio of heart emoji in the comment.

“So gorgeous,” another fan commented.

“This outfit,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving Kara’s style.

“Love that color on you!” yet another follower chimed in.

