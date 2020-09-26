Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Amazing Figure In Skimpy Workout Ensemble

Yaslen Clemente uploaded an eye-catching new video of herself to Instagram on Saturday, September 26, that sent hearts racing around the world. The 23-year-old internet sensation switched seamlessly between a number of sexy dance moves in the video, which was recorded indoors.

The clip, which was set to the song, “Dream Girl,” by Ir Sais, began with the model standing with the front of her body toward the camera, grabbing on her locks as she swung her hips. She then turned around, putting her backside on full display, and shook her booty. She sported a smile on her face as she sang along to the lyrics of the song, which were in Spanish, emitting flirtatious energy. She also switched between staring directly at the camera’s lens and keeping her eyes closed.

Her highlighted, blond locks, which featured dark roots, were parted to the left and styled in natural-looking waves, a hairstyle she often rocks.

The model’s famous figure was on show as she wore a skimpy workout ensemble by CLS Sportswear, a Miami-based athletic-wear brand, which accentuated her curves.

The blue tie-dye top featured a double strap design that went around her neck and crisscrossed down her back. The skintight garment also featured a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage.

Yaslen teamed the top with matching shorts that displayed her hips and pert derriere. The high-rise design drew the eye to her toned midsection.

In the post’s caption, the model relayed that she had a new video up on her YouTube channel. She also provided her followers with a discount code for CLS Sportswear.

Within three hours of going live, the sizzling post amassed more than 8,000 likes and 56,000 views, proving to be very popular with fans. More than 177 followers also took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the model’s good looks, her form, and her outfit.

“You are so stunning and brave,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Damn, nice motion. Love it,” a second fan chimed in, adding numerous red-heart and fire emoji to their compliment.

“So cute girl, you dance wonderfully,” gushed a third admirer.

“WOW. You look stunning. Have a great weekend,” a fourth individual proclaimed, completing their comment with smiley-face, fire, and yellow-heart emoji.

The model has shared a number of jaw-dropping posts to her Instagram account this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded some new images of herself in a string bikini that left very little to the imagination.