Sara Underwood Sizzles & Flaunts Her Bombshell Booty In A Tight Jumpsuit

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of steamy shots in which she rocked a colorful jumpsuit that fit her like a second skin. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the label’s page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, and even shared the specific name of the jumpsuit.

The photos were taken outdoors, and Sara had her truck with a small cabin built into the bed of it parked on the side of a dirt road. Dry grass bordered the road, and there was a breathtaking view of a mountain range in the background.

In the first image, Sara was facing away from the camera, showing off her back in the revealing outfit. The piece left her back almost entirely exposed, and the lower portion of the jumpsuit hugged her pert posterior and toned thighs. The colorful vertical striped fabric clung to her lower body before flaring out slightly over her calves in a retro-inspired fit.

She glanced over her shoulder at the camera, a smile on her face, and held up one hand in a peace sign. Her long blond locks cascaded down her back in tousled waves and she looked radiant in the picture.

She turned towards the camera for the second snap, and the top portion of the ensemble had a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. It also featured a cut-out detail on her stomach that bared an extra bit of skin. She posed with one hand on her waist and the other playing with her blond tresses.

She finished off the trio of snaps with another shot in which she faced the mountain range, and also tantalized her followers with a glimpse of side boob. She adjusted her long locks and her body looked incredible in the garment.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 10,000 likes within just 39 minutes of going live. It also racked up 107 comments from her audience.

“Love the view,” one fan wrote, not clarifying whether he was talking about Sara’s bombshell body or the landscape around her.

“This is too perfect,” another follower remarked.

“Wow,” a third fan commented, followed by a single heart eyes emoji, struck almost speechless by Sara’s curves.

“You look so STUNNING,” another follower chimed in.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a short video clip in which she enjoyed a mug of coffee in her cozy cabin. She wore a cleavage-baring top and figure-hugging pants, filming the clip with her phone and capturing her reflection in a large mirror.