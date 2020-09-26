Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Voluptuous Chest In Tight Lace Top With Low-Cut Neckline

When it comes to showcasing her curves on social media, not many can hold a candle to popular influencer Anastasiya Kvitko. The brunette beauty has a figure guaranteed to turn heads, and there is little doubt she got some attention while wearing the latest outfit she shared on Instagram. Her 11.6 million fans certainly loved the skintight lacy top that put her voluptuous chest on display.

Anastasiya was outside for the picture, which saw her sitting at an outdoor table at what appeared to be an eating area. Several other tables under large blue umbrellas were also in the frame.

The popular influencer’s top was made from a stretchy lace that hugged her chest. The sexy number had threadlike shoulder straps and an amazingly low-cut neckline that did not leave much to the imagination. The hemline of the lacy shirt was scalloped, and it cut off at her ribs, flashing a bit of skin on her tiny waist.

Anastasiya’s hair was styled straight and she wore it parted in the middle. Her accessories included a pair of small blue earrings and a silver watch. She sported a pale pink polish on her nails. The model also wore a large pair of pink sunglasses that obscured most of her face. She held a bright pink handbag in her lap.

Because of the way she was sitting at the table, not much of what she was wearing on the lower half of her body was visible. That being said, it looked like she paired the skimpy shirt with a blue floral skirt. It was gathered at the waist and appeared to cover her knees. She sat with her back straight, emphasizing her slender midsection. With one section of her hair over her shoulder, gazed at the camera.

The update was an instant hit, garnering more than 33,000 likes within an hour of Anastasiya sharing it.

Hundreds of the model’s fans flocked to the comments section to rave over the stunning view.

“You’re wonderful perfect and beautiful in all l love you my love,” gushed one admirer.

“Cutest picture EVER u look amazingly beautiful,” a second comment read.

“Beauty at it’s finest,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Looking sweet and so gorgeous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

This is not the first time Anastasiya titillated her online audience with a busty snap. Not too long ago, she showcased her curves in a tight crop top that featured an off-the-shoulder design. She paired the flirty number with a knit skirt that had a thigh-high slit.