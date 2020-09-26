Qimmah Russo Gets Sweaty In A Blue Sports Bra & Skintight Shorts For Her Latest Instagram Video

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of short video clips in which she showed off her sweaty, sculpted physique as she did several exercises. Qimmah rocked a bright blue sports bra that displayed a hint of cleavage as well as plenty of her incredible shoulders and arms. The garment also flaunted her chiseled abs. She paired the bra with bottoms crafted from the same hue. The high-waisted shorts hugged her slim waist before stretching over her hips and thighs. They ended just a few inches down her thighs, putting her muscular legs on display.

She was stretched out on gray hardwood flooring with a wooden wall visible behind her, and a worn white-and-gray patterned wall to her right. She had a shaker cup on the ground nearby, and finished off her ensemble with bright pink sneakers. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek low ponytail that kept her tresses out of her face while she got her sweat on.

She started off by raising one leg, then the other, doing crunches and reaching to touch her feet. In the second slide, she used her cup as a tool, doing some bicycle pedals with her legs while she wove the plastic shaker in and out to work on her core strength.

She flipped over for the third slide, doing high-intensity mountain climbers. In the fourth and final slide from the update, she pumped out a series of pushups. The fabric of her shorts clung to her pert posterior, and her shapely rear was on full display as she performed the pushups. She mentioned in the caption of the post that the moves she shared were part of a circuit intended to target the abs, and suggested that her followers attempt each exercise she showcased for 35 seconds.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 3,200 likes within just two hour of going live. It also racked up 49 comments in the same time span.

“Girl!! I love all your workouts you look amazing,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Great core exercises and easy for anyone to do at home with limited space and equipment! Great post,” another follower added.

“Blue looks so good on you!!” a third fan remarked, loving the workout ensemble Qimmah wore in the videos.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah shared a collection of sizzling shots in which she rocked a figure-hugging red printed mini dress. The garment showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and she posed in a breathtaking indoor space filled with gold accents and pink flowers.