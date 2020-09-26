Olivia Culpo Posts Sweet & Hilarious Instagram Series, Taking Her Dog To The Groomer In Chic Outfit

Olivia Culpo always knows how to dazzle and delight her fans. Typically, the fashion influencer just posts her incredibly chic looks, but on Saturday, she entertained followers with a stylish outfit and a few shots of her adorable dog, whom she recently took to the groomer.

For the first shot, Olivia sat with her sweet pooch in her lap. The dog appeared to be a chestnut-colored poodle. He had an adorable face and a hilariously cute tie around his neck, fresh from the groomer. His mom looked straight at the camera with a light smirk, her brown locks parted down the middle and straightened, falling back over her shoulders.

The influencer shared a few photos of her pet before and after the trip. In the before snap, he sat among his favorite toys looking a little raggedy. In the after snaps, he was handsome and groomed to perfection.

For the next shot, Olivia gave followers a full view of her sleek look as she walked along a sidewalk outdoors with the sunshine and surrounding greenery creating a picturesque glow. She wore a black-and-white, long tweed tunic with thick shoulder straps. The top was situated over a crisp, white button-down shirt, which was fully buttoned. The shirt peeked out below the tunic, grazing her thighs. She completed the look with a black leather purse and black leather lace-up boots that were almost knee-high.

The model also shared more images from her “eventful day,” with a yummy-looking dessert trip in the car and a video at the end of the set which showed her attempting to wax her sister’s upper lip.

“See this is why they need a show!” Olivia’s friend exclaimed as she watched the beauty regimen go down, with both Olivia and her sister screaming and laughing about the waxing.

The series garnered instant love from Olivia’s followers, who not only appreciated her incredibly stylish look, but also her sweet pup appearing like a little gentleman for the camera. The upload racked up over 16,900 likes within minutes while more than 70 people flooded the comments section, showing their love.

“[O]mg I can’t with Oliver’s little face!!!!!” gushed an admirer.

“You are soo beautiful,” another fan noted.

“I want the boots,” declared a third user, adding heart-eyes emoji to their comment to indicate their feelings about Olivia’s style.

“In love with your dog,” a fourth follower gushed.

Olivia is known for showing off her city-chic, sophisticated style. On Friday, she posted another image of her impeccable aesthetics to her Instagram feed, as The Inquisitr reported. For that look, the social media star stunned in an elegant, long-sleeved white dress and beige, slouchy boots. She pulled her hair back into a tight chignon and held a quilted leather bag.