‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Shows Off Her Impressive Moves As She Does Yoga In Pajamas

The 'Dancing With the Stars' beauty shares her Saturday morning ritual with fans in new Instagram post.

Carrie Ann Inaba kept things casual while doing yoga at home over the weekend.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, known for her glamorous outfits in the ballroom, kept things real as she stretched and posed at home in the same comfy top and bottoms that she wears to bed.

In a series of seven photos shared to her Instagram page, Carrie Ann was seen stretching and lunging, kicking up her leg with her toe pointed high, and getting into a child’s pose and down dog positions while wearing a sleeveless nighttime tee and gray PJ pants. A final photo showed the ABC star in prayer pose mode in her workout room.

In the caption to the slideshow shared with her 372,000 followers, Carrie Ann teased that Saturday mornings are for her. She noted that while most celebrities pose in “amazing” workout outfits, her causal ensemble was much more her style. The former Fly Girl tagged her pics with #keepingitreal and #selfcare as she told her fans to try to get a little “stretch” in too if they can.

In the comments section to the post, which can be viewed below, Carrie Ann’s followers reacted to her “payoga” pics.

“Just love your realness,” one fan wrote.

“Yes, the best authentic & genuine post of the day. A human being that is REAL,” another added.

“Comfortable always beats glamorous,” a third fan chimed in. “Looking good gorgeous.”

“I like it,” another wrote to The Talk star. “Stay comfy, be healthy.”

Others told Carrie Ann that some of the moves she was doing looked difficult, and advised her to take it easy. And others asked the longtime dancer if all of the moves and stretching gave her any pain.

It’s not a surprise that some fans were concerned about Carrie Ann’s morning moves. The 52-year-old Dancing With the Stars veteran has been vocal about her intermittent pain as she lives with the chronic autoimmune disorders lupus and fibromyalgia. Still, it’s clear from her new photos that she’s taking care of both her mind and body while in the comfort of her own home.

Carrie Ann sometimes shares her experiences with flare-ups with her fans. She recently revealed that she was getting back into high gear for Dancing With the Stars. In an Instagram post, seen here, the popular TV host said she does her workouts at a pace that keeps her fit but out of an autoimmune flare.