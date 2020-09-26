Venus Williams Flaunts Her Muscular Physique In A Tank: ‘From One Wonder Woman To Another’

Tennis superstar Venus Williams surprised her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning series of snaps in which she showcased her muscular figure in an athletic ensemble. The photos were captured outside, and Venus stood on a stone walkway surrounded by greenery. Large trees and hedges offered shade in the distance, although Venus stood in the sunshine, her skin glowing in the natural light.

Venus rocked an activewear ensemble from her own label, EleVen by Venus Williams, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture. She wore a white tank with a simple silhouette and sleeveless style. Her sculpted shoulders and arms were on display, and the v-neck neckline showed the slightest hint of cleavage. She appeared to have layered a black sports bra underneath the top.

Keeping with the black-and-white color scheme, she wore a black skort that featured tight booty shorts with ruffled fabric over top. The garment had a thick waistband with small white stars on it, and a few stars were visible on the hem of the shorts, which peeked out from underneath the skirt.

She finished off the look with a black baseball cap that provided a bit of shade for her eyes, and she held a tennis racket in one hand while she placed the other on her hip. She smiled at the camera as she posed, and she had long locks tumbling down her chest in a bold hairstyle.

She switched the racket to the other hand for the second image, holding it by her side, and she allowed it to drop back behind her in the third shot, her fingertips resting on her thigh. She continued to gaze right at the camera in all the shots, her natural beauty coming through in the snaps.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 28,600 likes within nine hours. It also racked up 339 comments in the same brief time span from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You inspire me so much,” one fan wrote.

“Drop Dead Gorgeous,” another follower added, including a string of heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“Thanks, Venus! This actually helped me a lot this morning. Its been tough, but I am tougher!!!” a third fan remarked, motivated by the caption Venus paired with the post.

“Looking beautiful like always,” yet another follower commented.

