Holly Barker Showcases Cleavage And Ripped Thighs, Shares Motivational Message: ‘We Choose’

Canadian model and influencer Holly Barker stunned her 914,000 Instagram followers with her most recent update on Saturday morning, with a gorgeous image that displayed her enviable physique. The blond bombshell rocked a bold pose in skimpy workout wear, leaving little to the imagination. Over 2,600 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Holly included an inspirational message in the caption that encouraged fans to explore their relationship with happiness, and motivated them to locate their own path to contentment. She emphasized that people have the ability to make conscientious decisions every day that inform their attitude about personal growth.

Holly wore a matching sports bra and high-waisted shorts in a gold shade that complimented her bronzed complexion. The top featured halter straps that pressed her breasts together and emphasized the depth of her alluring cleavage, made visible by the deep neckline.

The bottoms just covered her derriere, allowing her to show off her sculpted leg muscles from upper thigh all the way to her calves.

Holly finished off the ensemble with a pair of white Nike sneakers paired with matching socks.

Holly posed standing on her tiptoes with her legs spread wide apart. She kept one leg straight and the other out to the side, with her knee bent and toes propped on a cement landing beside her. Her right arm relaxed next to her body, and she held her left hand near her face, fingers loosely curled.

She leaned forward almost imperceptibly and gazed at the camera with an intense, fiery expression. One side of her mouth curved into a small smile.

Expert lighting accentuated Holly’s amazing figure and striking features. It poured evenly over her smooth, tanned skin and gave her a glowing apppearance. Her shadow was cast on the wall behind her, distinct next to her leg and fading into a faint outline of her head and one arm.

Holly credited Lee from LHGFX photography for the stunning image.

Holly’s Instagram followers responded to her striking look and her caption almost immediately.

“Real and quite important questions to ask yourself,” agreed one fan.

“Inspiring words I needed to hear. Hope you have an awesome weekend you irresistible woman,” declared a second person.

“Your captions are always so amazing and I absolutely love reading them. You definitely know how to slay it in every shot,” praised a third follower.

“Nothing’s better than starting off the day with your beautiful picture,” complimented a fourth fan.