Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Tank Top & Skintight Jeans

On Saturday, September 26, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 27-year-old posing in front of white buildings. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Mykonos, Greece.

Veronica sizzled in a cropped pale pink tank top and skintight distressed jeans. The ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with a chain strap handbag, a pair of strappy heels, and a delicate bracelet worn on her right wrist.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in tousled waves. She also sported a manicure and a pedicure, with her nails painted a light pink.

In the first image, the model stood with her shoulders back, as she held onto her purse. She hooked her thumb into her belt loop and tilted her head, as she smiled brightly. For the following picture, she faced away from the photographer and looked over her shoulder with her windblown hair covering half of her face. Veronica turned to the side and spread her legs in the final photo.

In the caption, Veronica, who is a Fashion Nova partner, advertised for the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 63,000 likes. Quite a few of Veronica’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re so lovely I love your beautiful smile,” wrote one fan, adding both a red heart and a smiling face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Literally perfect babe!” added a different devotee, along with two pink heart emoji.

“You get prettier every day!!” remarked another admirer.

“No one looks better in jeans than you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Veronica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 93,000 times since it was shared.