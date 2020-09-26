Jade Thirlwall Rocks Short Red Dress With Slit & Thigh-High Boots Ahead Of Little Mix’s New Talent Show

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself ahead of the new talent show she and her group members are launching on September 26.

In a two-photo upload, the “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a short red dress that featured a mini slit and fell way above her upper thigh area. She wrapped herself up in a black blazer jacket with no sleeves. Thirlwall turned up the heat and completed her outfit with red thigh-high boots, which gave her some extra height. She styled her wavy blond locks down with a middle part and painted her short nails with a coat of polish.

In the first shot, Thirlwall posed alongside her group members — Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson. The chart-topping singers were snapped in front of a pink backdrop on a stripey black-and-white floor.

Thirlwall, on the far left, placed both her hands in her blazer pockets and tilted her head to the side.

Pinnock, who slayed in a one-shouldered leathery jumpsuit and strappy heels, also put both hands in the pockets of her garment. She sported her long dark straight locks in a high ponytail and accessorized with a bracelet.

Edwards put on a leggy display and opted for an oversized pink blazer. She completed her outfit strappy heels while wearing her wavy blond hair down. The songstress crossed her arms while parting her legs open.

Nelson rocked a black lace top with a corset-style bodice. The 29-year-old opted for black trousers and boots of the same color to complete the ensemble. Nelson, who is known for sporting different types of hairstyles, wowed with wavy long brunette locks. She is a fan of body art and showcased the many tattoos inked down her left arm. The entertainer rested her right hand on Edwards’ shoulder and gazed at the camera with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Thirlwall was photographed solo in the middle of a lit-up hallway with the same stripey floor. The X Factor winner flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites. She looked over to her left while raising both hands to the side of her head.

For her caption, Thirlwall informed fans that their new talent show, The Search, will air tonight at 7pm in the U.K. on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 146,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“This show is going to be iconic; I can’t wait for the competition, songs, and the looks because you girls are going to serve with the outfits,” one user wrote.

“SO EXCITED AISHAYSFAAGAAGAHFSJAKAYSGSUHSHSBSHSHSHBS,” another person shared.