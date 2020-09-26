Kindly Myers Shows Serious Skin, Sideboob While Posing Poolside

Former Playboy playmate and model Kindly Myers continues to show a considerable amount of skin in alluring photo updates to her popular Instagram feed. With her latest social media share, which was uploaded on Saturday, September 26, the 35-year-old teased her 2.1 million followers by appearing poolside in a skimpy bikini that struggled to contain her sizable assets.

The tiny, two-piece swim ensemble had featured in another sultry snapshot that Myers posted earlier in the week. However, her fans didn’t seem to mind the repeat appearance as they inundated the post’s comments section with words of praise and affection for the way in which it accentuated her various features.

“They have some very hot things in Austin,” wrote one admirer in reference to the post’s geotag.

“Miss Kindly, Absolutely Stunning!” exclaimed another impassioned user, who also added several heart emoji for further emphasis.

“So Beautiful you’re dangerous,” appraised a third devotee.

The whole of Myers’ taut, yet curvaceous physique was shown in the snap, as she sat at the edge of a pool with her back turned to the water. A house, some potted plants and a grill were visible in the background of her latest visual offering, however, they were largely out of focus in the shot as the camera had zeroed in on its sexy subject.

Although she was snapped from the side, Myers nonetheless showed her face to the camera by turning her head to the left. With her fingertips touching her chin and cheeks on one side, she offered an impish smile with her full lips while focusing her gaze to the opposite side. Myers’ lengthy, golden blond hair appeared to be wet as it framed her face on both sides, extending over her shoulders and down her back.

Myers’ left arm rested upon the corresponding thigh — which had been uplifted — and the limb obstructed the brunt of her perky bust. Still, a small piece of her black and pink bikini cup could be seen. Moreover, the minuscule piece of fabric only covered part of her breast, allowing for a clear showing of sideboob.

In the middle of the frame, Myers’ pert backside and slender thighs were also well exhibited. A large tattoo was similarly visible on her left, although the camera’s proximity and the folding of her skin made it difficult to read.

Myers’ latest update proved to be a popular one in short order, having accrued almost 4,000 likes in a little over an hour after appearing on her feed.

As relayed by The Inquisitr on Friday, Myers brought the heat to her social media profile with another alluring update in which she was snapped flaunting ample cleavage in a crochet top while hanging out at an agave farm in Mexico.