Nicole Scherzinger Immerses Herself In An Ice Bath For Wild Instagram Video

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger surprised her 4.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video clip in which she immersed her tantalizing figure in an ice bath while wearing a skimpy bikini. She was in a large rectangular tub with a faucet mounted on the wall, silver trim around the top and a black interior. Another identical tub was visible beside her, although that one was covered up.

Nicole sat in the small water-filled vessel, and there were ice cubes floating on the surface. She mentioned the temperature of the frosty water in the caption of the post, although she looked serene in the video clip.

Nicole had her long legs bent slightly so they fit the small space, and she appeared to have some sort of accessory on her feet to protect them from the chill. Her upper body was leaning back against one end of the bath, and she showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini top. The garment revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. Her toned thighs and chest were on display in the short video clip.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were pulled up atop her head in a sleek bun, and her hairstyle meant her flawless features took center stage. She had a pair of subtle earrings in, and her eyes were closed as she sat in the icy depths. Nicole’s arms were submerged in the water, and her bombshell body was covered all the way to her shoulders, with just her neck and head remaining outside of the water.

She paired the share with a simple caption, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 964,700 likes within 15 hours of going live. It also racked up 1,227 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“That’s relaxation right there,” one fan wrote.

“This is how you stay the hottest!” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in his comment.

“That’ll be me! I’m going to morph into Nicole Scherzy this winter,” a third fan remarked.

“You look fantastic,” yet another follower commented, captivated by Nicole’s beauty.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a sizzling double update in which she flaunted a look she rocked for the premiere of The Masked Singer. She showcased her bombshell body in an off-the-shoulder yellow dress with a figure-hugging fit and voluminous sleeves that settled over her upper arms. Her long locks were styled in voluminous waves and she accessorized with thick hoop earrings for a glamorous look.