Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In Tight Leather Shorts

Larsa Pippen, who is married to former NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls guard, Scottie Pippen, flaunted her curves in a picture that featured her in a skin-tight outfit on her Instagram account.

Larsa’s outfit consisted of a beige jacket that fell slightly off her shoulders, and drew more attention to her chest. She rocked a form-fitting black tank top, which was equipped with thin straps. Her top was tucked into her high-waisted, leather black shorts, which only fell to the top of her thighs.

She completed her outfit by accessorizing with a pair of see-through high heals, a small purse, that hung across her body, and a pair of dangly earrings.

Larsa’s photographer captured her entire body in the shot, which allowed for her two million followers to observe her hourglass figure. Her right arm hung by the side of her body, as her left hand gently held onto the collar of the jacket she was wearing.

She gazed directly into the camera’s lens with an eye-catching look on her face. Larsa’s highlighted hair laid down the left side of her chest, while the other side was pushed behind her and fell down back.

To add further intrigue to the photo, Larsa leaned her curvy hips slightly to the right while bending her left leg only a few degrees. Her fans were able to get a clear look at her sculpted and flawless legs in the snapshot.

In under one hour, Larsa’s post accumulated nearly 5,000 likes as well as almost 100 comments from people who felt the need to mention the seemingly effortless ability it took for Larsa to sizzle.

“You look very beautiful,” one fan remarked, as they further accentuated their comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Amazing pic,” another person stated.

“Wow this picture..I’m at a loss for words!” another person admitted.

Larsa’s comments section was also filled with fire and heart emojis by her supporters who could not come with an accurate phrase to write to describe the snap.

The 46-year-old also tagged Pretty Little Thing, a women’s clothing company and the source of her stunning ensemble, as well as Louis Vuitton, a luxury brand, in her post.

Larsa’s caption of her post focused on women supporting other women.

