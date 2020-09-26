Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In Tight Leather Shorts

Larsa Pippen, who is married to former NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls guard Scottie Pippen, flaunted her curves in a picture posted to her Instagram account that showed her in a skintight outfit.

Larsa’s outfit included a beige jacket that fell slightly off her shoulders, drawing attention to her chest. She rocked a formfitting, black tank top with thin straps. Her top was tucked into her high-waisted, black leather shorts, which only fell to the top of her thighs.

She accessorized with a pair of see-through high heels, a small purse that hung across her body, and a pair of dangly earrings.

The photographer captured Larsa’s entire body in the shot, which allowed her two million followers to admire her hourglass figure. Her right arm hung by her side as her left hand gently held onto the collar of the jacket. Larsa pushed her curvy hips slightly to the right while bending her left leg slightly, giving her fans a clear look at her sculpted and flawless legs.

She gazed directly into the camera’s lens with a coy look on her face. Some of Larsa’s highlighted hair cascaded down the left side of her chest, while some fell down her back.

In under an hour, Larsa’s post accumulated nearly 5,000 likes as well as almost 100 comments from people who felt the need to mention her ability to effortlessly sizzle.

“You look very beautiful,” one fan remarked, emphasizing their comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Amazing pic,” another person stated.

“Wow this picture..I’m at a loss for words!” another person admitted.

The comments section was also filled with fire and heart emojis from admirers who couldn’t come with the words to describe the snap.

Larsa’s caption focused on women supporting other women. The 46-year-old also tagged Pretty Little Thing — a women’s clothing company and the source of her stunning ensemble — as well as Louis Vuitton.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa’s followers were able to see nearly every detail of her impressive figure in another recent Instagram update. She stunned in a blue mini dress as she posed naturally.