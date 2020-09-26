Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Slays In Green Bikini: ‘The Tan Lines Were Unreal’

Sylvester Stallone's daughter was covered with shadowy stripes.

Sistine Stallone, the daughter of Rambo actor Sylvester Stallone and supermodel Jennifer Flavin, showed off her incredible bikini body during a trip to the beach.

Sistine, 22, took to Instagram on Saturday to share another stunning vacation photo with her 1.3 million followers. According to the Daily Mail, the model is currently enjoying a family getaway in Tulum, Mexico with her mother and two sisters, Sophia and Scarlet. The gorgeous group of women is reportedly staying at a rental near the beach, and it looked like Sistine was making good use of their close proximity to the ocean.

In her social media pic, the Unwaxed podcast host was shown relaxing in the shade and taking in the breathtaking view of turquoise waves in front of her. She wore a forest green bikini that impeccably complemented her bronze skin tone.

Sistine’s top boasted a distinctive design. At first glance, it looked like she was sporting two matching tops stacked on top of each other. Both triangle cups had two upper points that were attached to a pair of strings. All four of the straps stretched over the model’s shoulders. Seams ran down the front of the sliding cups, which were pulled wide apart. The matching bottoms sat down low on Sistine’s hips, putting her toned abs on display. String ties on the sides held the skimpy garment in place.

The rest of her chic beach look included a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a number of gold stacked necklaces, including a few that were entwined together. She wore her blond hair styled in a high bun.

The model was photographed from the side as she used one hand to prop herself up on a lounger. In lieu of a classic umbrella, the chair was covered by a low rectangular panel constructed out of thin pieces of woven wood. It didn’t completely block out the sun, and the light that filtered through created bright stripes across Sistine’s body. In her caption, she joked that the rustic covering gave her “unreal” tan lines.

A row of similar loungers stretched down the shoreline behind Sistine, along with a few round chairs that were covered by large rattan parasols. A cluster of palm trees was visible in the distance.

Sistine’s followers couldn’t stop gushing over her phenomenal photo, which received over 38,000 likes in just one hour.

“This is just so hot” read one response to her post.

“Gorgeous queen of nature,” gushed another fan.

“Awesome shot!” read a third remark.

Earlier this week, the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress shared another shot from her trip that really got her followers fired up. She was pictured showing off her derriere in a colorful thong bikini.