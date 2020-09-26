Genesis Lopez Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Polka Dot Bikini

On Saturday, September 26, American model Genesis Lopez shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. The photos, which were taken with Genesis’s smartphone, showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a sizable mirror.

She showed off her fantastic figure in a black-and-white polka dot bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The brunette bombshell also wore her long wet hair down.

In the first image, Genesis sat with her knees bent, while holding onto her phone. She tilted her head and gazed at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the selfie.

The social media sensation altered her position for the following photo by leaning to the side. She used one of her hands to stabilize herself and crossed her legs. A turquoise laundry basket can be seen in the background.

The final shot showed her kneeling with her legs spread. Her cat laid on its side in front of her.

In the caption of the post, Genesis seemed to be stating that she was about to travel to the Florida Keys.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look insanely sexy as always,” wrote a fan.

“You look beautiful in that awesome bikini girl,” added a different devotee.

“Wow [y]ou look majestic and perfectly beautiful when I see you I feel that I have had an angel in front of my eyes,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of sparkle, red rose, and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Hottest woman on IG. Just flawless. Wow,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Genesis has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny yellow two-piece. That tantalizing picture has been liked over 78,000 times since it was shared.