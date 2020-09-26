Omarosa Claims She Has Secret Tapes Of Lara Trump Slamming Ivanka Trump And Melania Trump

Ex-White House staffer and reality star Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that she has secretly-recorded tapes of Lara Trump attacking various members of the Trump family.

As the Daily Mail reported, Newman spoke to Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, on his podcast where she admitted that she had made recordings of Eric Trump’s wife making negative comments about First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump in late 2017.

“Let’s be clear, I have Lara badmouthing Ivanka, I have Lara badmouthing Donald, I have Lara badmouthing Melania,” the Mail confirmed Newman as saying.

Newman worked for the current administration as an aide until January 2018, when she was fired, though at the time she insisted that she had resigned.

Newman went on to say that she believes Lara doesn’t slam her in the press like other members of the family do because of the recordings.

“The reason why Lara doesn’t say much about me is because if she recalls all the conversations we had, particularly when we were on the Women for Trump bus, she was saying some things that I think the family would be quite interested in,” she said.

It’s not the first time that the reality star has made the claim that she has inside information. In her book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, she said that she was offered money by her former employer’s re-election campaign to remain silent.

She reiterated on the podcast that she was allegedly offered a $15,000-a-month job as part of what she saw as a campaign to buy her silence. Adding to her book’s claim, she said that she was told explicitly by Lara that she would be paid money to keep her insider information to herself, but that Lara wasn’t aware at the time of the additional recordings.

She added that when she left the White House, she appeared on various shows and let it be known that she had inside information that she would be willing to share.

“[V]ery shortly after those interviews was when Lara called me to try to in fact buy my silence, whatever it was she thought I was going to share, it disturbed her enough to call me and to make that offer,” she said.

Donald and Newman appeared together on the show The Apprentice before he was elected to office. She has since expressed criticism of the president and has said that she believes he is a racist, as The Inquisitr previously reported, something that Cohen pressed her on further. She replied to Cohen that she believes he exploits those around him for his own personal gain.

The full podcast episode from Cohen’s “Mea Culpa” is slated to be released on Monday.