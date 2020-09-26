Zara Larsson Has Fans Saying ‘Wow’ After Posing In PVC Corset & Skintight Pants

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself while promoting her new single, “WOW.” The Swedish singer loves to switch up her fashion and opted for a bold number for her most recent post.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a black PVC corset top with thin straps. The garment that displayed her decolletage and the side of her body featured her first name and a love heart across the front in silver glittery text. Larsson paired the ensemble with pants of the same color and material. The top half of the attire was tied up with string and showcased a hint of her upper thigh area. Larsson kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore hoop earrings. The blond beauty styled her long hair down with a full fringe while keeping her nails short for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was captured from a higher angle with her legs parted. She raised both her hands to her head and stared directly up at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, the songstress was snapped from the thighs-up in front of a plain backdrop. Larsson stretched her arms out beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For her caption, the entertainer kept it simple and put the title of her new single, “WOW,” and it appears her fans think the same about her upload.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 181,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Wowwwww!!! You are sooo beautiful queen,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“I mean, yes WOW,” another person shared.

“Wow soooooo gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“The only thing I have to say is WOW!” a fourth admirer commented, referencing lyrics from the song.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a khaki green leather waistcoat, which she left half unbuttoned. The chart-topper paired the look with high-waisted snakeskin-print pants that also appeared to be made out of leather. Larsson accessorized with a necklace and earrings. She sported her wavy locks down with a middle part while showcasing her natural beauty. Larsson posed in a kitchen location where the worktop, cupboards, and wine rack was visible in the background.