Serena Williams Shares Sexy Photos In Short White Dress On Her Birthday

Tennis superstar and legend, Serena Williams, showed off her stunning, beautiful figure in a dazzling Instagram post on Saturday. The image, which was shared with the athlete’s 12.6 million followers, featured the same picture three times next to one another.

Williams gave a smoldering look to her photographer, which allowed her fans to admire her flawless face, slightly arched eyebrows, and her deep, brown eyes. Her hair was styled with loose and voluminous curls, and the color transitioned smoothly from a dark brown at the top of her head to a light brown at the end of her hair. The tresses fell down her right shoulder and chest while the opposite side fell mostly down her back.

Williams posed elegantly, sitting on a white stool with her right leg crossed over her left, which flaunted her calf muscles. Her left hand rested near her knee while her other hand was placed gently over her opposite wrist. The tennis star sat with her back straight, yet relaxed, for the shot.

The 39-year-old rocked a simple and eye-catching outfit for the picture. She rocked a bright white dress that was fitted to her body. The hem of the dress reached down to her mid-thigh, which gave her followers a good look at her sculpted legs. The garment featured full-length sleeves and turtleneck. To complete the ensemble, Williams sported a pair of basic, black high heels.

The background of the photo was a basic, black backdrop to further draw attention to Williams.

Williams tagged her clothing line, Serena, and her makeup artist Renny Vasquez — who specializes in doing makeup for celebrities as well as Youtube tutorials — in the photo.

In under nine minutes, the shot racked up nearly 12,000 likes as well as an impressive 200 comments from her fans, who expressed their approval of the snapshots.

“Gorgeous as ever,” one follower stated.

“QUEEN!!!!!” another person exclaimed.

“Beautiful photo” a third person wrote.

Williams, whose birthday is Saturday, also received numerous birthday shoutouts for her special day.

In another recent photograph shared on her Instagram, Williams displayed even more skin while she showcased the latest collection by Stuart Weitzman, a luxury footwear company, according to an article by The Inquisitr.

In the shot, she sizzled in a sexy black bodysuit that exposed nearly all of her athletic frame. Williams’ favorite aspect of the outfit was her knee-high heeled boots, which she deemed the “boldest boots of the season.”