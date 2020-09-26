Tahlia Skaines Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lace Lingerie On Hamilton Island

Tahlia Skaines treated her audience of 545,000 to another great look at her fit physique in a scorching photo was added to her Instagram feed on Friday, September 26.

The blond bombshell was seen posing on an outdoor terrace in the sizzling new addition to her page. She knelt on a wood floor, with one hand on the side of her head and the opposite holding a cell phone to snap the photo. Behind Tahlia were crystal blue water and a stretch of sand. A few mountains could also be seen. A geotag in the update indicated that she was on Hamilton Island in Australia.

Tahlia rocked a burnt orange lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. The ensemble included a skimpy bra with a scooping neckline that showcased her ample bust. Its cups were scalloped, drawing further attention to her bronze cleavage. The body of the garment was made of lace, exposing a tease of Tahlia’s skin underneath. The bottom logo band was tight on Tahlia’s ribs, highlighting her rock hard abs.

On her bottom-half, Tahlia sported a pair of matching panties that were just as revealing. The waistline had a logo band that stretched over her muscular midsection and showcased her hourglass curves. The lingerie also had a high-cut design that flaunted the Australian-born beauty’s slender legs and waist. The front of the garment rode low on her abdomen, leaving her taut tummy well on display.

She styled her long, blond tresses with a deep side part and her curly mane tumbled over her shoulder and back. Tahlia added a beaded bracelet to one wrist and wore a bright white on her nails, complementing her tanned skin.

In the caption of the update, Tahlia told her audience that Hamilton Island is where she would rather be waking up, suggesting that it was a throwback post. Fans have not been shy about expressing their love for the sizzling selfie, and it’s garnered over 13,000 likes and 140-plus comments.

“So gorgeous! Your body is like on point girl,” one follower gushed, adding a set of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Unforgettable beauty. Its a treat to see your pictures,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Red on you.. just wow,” a third fan raved.

“Such a body goalsss. You are so hot,” one more complimented while adding a few red hearts.

Tahlia has been spending plenty of her time on the beach this month. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she enjoyed a picnic in the sand while clad in a sexy yellow site that showcased her fit figure. That upload was also a hit with her fans.