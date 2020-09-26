Kate Bock Flaunts Her Slim Figure In Cowboy-Inspired Outfit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Bock shared a new series of photos on her Instagram account on Saturday that drew attention to her slim physique and unique cowboy-inspired outfit.

Bock, who is dating Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, posted a compilation of three photos, which all appeared to be inspired by a farming or ranch-style theme.

In her first snapshot, Bock was photographed from her left side, emphasizing her slim frame. She looked at a horse as her right hand rested on top of the animal’s head. With her left hand, she grasped onto the reins that were attached to the horse. Bock’s sandy blond hair fell over her face, allowing her followers to only see part of the outline of her nose and mouth.

The 27-year-old looked directly at the camera’s lens with a captivating look for the second picture, which was edited with a black-and-white filter. Right next to Bock’s body, the stallion from the initial photo also seemed to look right at the photographer. She smirked subtly while she gently held onto a strap connected to the horse.

In her final snap, Bock was seated on a saddle on top of the light brown stallion. She sat up straight with a slight arch in her back. As she fixed the position of one section of her hair with one hand, she lightly held onto the reins with the other one.

The model’s outfit perfectly matched her setting. She dazzled effortlessly in a faded black cowgirl jacket, which included fringe that wrapped around the entirety of the jacket. She also rocked a pair of straight-cut jeans, which were cut off just above the top of her brown boots. Bock accessorized with a black belt around her waist and a gold bracelet.

Bock shared the pictures with her 720,000 fans and earned 3,600 likes in just under an hour. Her followers immediately blew up her comments section as they expressed their love for the model and her denim ensemble.

“Perfect,” one fan stated.

“This outfit,” another person remarked, adding a pair of praying hands.

“Oh my gosh-Where is this jacket from? So lovely,” a third person wrote.

Bock’s followers often obsess over her desirable figure, as recently reported by The Inquisitr. In a previous series of pictures, she showed off her physique in a simple white bathing suit as she sunbathed in a pool. That post has gotten more than 17,000 likes so far.