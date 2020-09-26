Kate Bock Flaunts Her Slim Figure In Cowboy-Inspired Outfit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Kate Bock, shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, which drew attention to her thin physique and unique cowboy-inspired outfit.

Bock, who is dating Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, Kevin Love, posted a compilation of three photos, which all appeared to be inspired by a farming or ranch-style theme.

In her first snapshot, Bock’s left side faced the camera, which emphasized just how thin her body is. She looked at a horse as her right hand rested on top of the animal’s head. With her left hand, she grasped onto the reins that were attached to the horse. Bock’s sandy blonde hair fell over her face, allowing her followers to only see part of the outline of her nose and mouth.

The 27-year-old looked directly into the camera’s lens with a captivating look for the second picture, which was edited with a black and white filter. Right next to Bock’s body, the stallion from the initial photo stood, and also looked right at the photographer. She displayed a subtle smirk while she gently held onto a strap connected to the horse.

In her final snap, Bock was seated in a saddle on top of the light brown stallion. She sat up straight with a slight arch in her back. As she fixed the position of one section of her hair with one hand, the opposite lightly held onto the reins.

The model’s outfit coincided perfectly with the setting she was in. She dazzled effortlessly in a faded black cowgirl jacket, which included fringe that wrapped around the entirety of the jacket. She also rocked a pair of straight-cut jeans, which were cutoff just above the top of her brown boots. Bock accessorized with a black belt around her waist and a gold bracelet.

Bock shared the pictures with her 720,000 fans, and earned an astounding 3,600 likes in just under an hour. Her followers immediately blew up her comments section, as they expressed their love for both herself and her denim ensemble she sported.

“perfect,” one fan stated.

“This outfit,” another person remarked, as they accentuated their post with a pair of praying hands.

“Oh my gosh-Where is this jacket from? So lovely,” a third person wrote.

Bock’s followers are often obsessing over her desirable figure, as recently reported by The Inquisitr. In the series of pictures, Bock showed off her physique in a simple white bathing suit as she sunbathed in a pool.