Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are ‘Embarrassing Themselves,’ ‘National Review’ Columnist Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “embarrassing themselves” in the wake of their move to the United States, their Netflix deal, and their advocacy, National Review columnist Madeleine Kearns opined. Specifically, she claimed that the pair have an “insatiable” hunger for power.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not retreated into a quiet life of relative obscurity after resigning as senior members of the royal family and moving across the Atlantic Ocean, first to Canada and later to Santa Barbara, California. They have continued to advocate for causes that they believe in, they’ve inked a multi-year contract to produce content for Netflix and, perhaps most tellingly, last week appeared in a video in which they encouraged Americans to vote, although it bears noting that they didn’t reference any candidate or issue specifically.

To Kearns, that last bit was a thinly-veiled endorsement of Joe Biden.

She juxtaposed the Sussexes’ “endorsement” of a political candidate with the rules under which they previously lived, imposed by the British monarchy, in which they were to stay out of politics at all costs. Further, she compared their actions to a hypothetical scenario in which an American couple were to reject their former rules in favor of something that is diametrically opposite.

“What the couple have done here… is rather like the Kushners (Ivanka having converted to Judaism in order to marry Jared) suddenly revoking their religion, publicly breaking every rule in the book, then moving off to join a hippie colony. It’s very unseemly, shall we say?,” Kearns wrote.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Kearns then went on to looks at the pair’s advocacy for climate change and social justice issues in the light of their own personal wealth and privilege. In particular, she noted that the Sussexes spent about $3 million of British taxpayer money to renovate their Frogmore Cottage estate, and then used other public monies to jet-set around the world.

Further, she wrote, the pair fed the homeless around Vancouver, making sure the cameras were rolling while they did so, and then went on to spend $14.7 million on a SoCal home, and penning a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.

“What’s behind all this? Raw ambition and an insatiable hunger for power,” Kearns opined, pointing to a claim, as reported by The Inquisitr, that Meghan has designs on running for president.

At the end of the day, Kearns obliquely hinted, it would be best for the couple, and for America, if the two simply retreated into their mansion and kept quiet.

“They leave us alone. And we leave them alone. With a palace, prince, and pool included — I’d say that’s a pretty good deal,” she said.