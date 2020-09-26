Candace Cameron Bure Poses Alongside Her Daughter Natasha Bure In A Series Of Stunning Snaps

Actress Candace Cameron Bure stunned her 4.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous series of snaps which also featured her daughter, Natasha Bure. Candace shared the pictures in honor of National Daughter’s Day, as she mentioned in the caption of the post.

The first shot was a throwback taken while Natasha was still young. Candace perched on a step in front of a set of large French double doors, and looked casual in a black spaghetti-strap tank top and denim bottoms. She had a bowl in her hand and appeared to be having a snack. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail and she was barefoot, with a gold necklace as her only accessory. Natasha was sitting beside her, and she wore a pair of pink shorts and a sleeveless pink top. She held a sippy cup in her hand and gazed at something in the distance as Candace smiled at the camera.

The second snap was taken when Natasha was grown up, and the duo faced each other and smiled softly at the camera. They both had dark tops and the image featured a dark background, allowing their radiant beauty to take center stage.

The third shot was a close-up that highlighted their flawless features. Both women had effortlessly tousled hair and beige coats on as they stood in front of a bright red backdrop.

The fourth image was taken at an awards show, when the mother-daughter duo took the stage together. Candace looked chic in a white blazer and matching white trousers, and Natasha showed off her toned legs in a one-shoulder printed mini dress with ruffled detailing. Natasha’s hair was slicked back in a low ponytail, and she had on a pair of black-framed glasses and large hoop earrings.

They twinned in the fifth snap, both rocking denim and black tops as they posed in front of a gray couch. For the final slide in the shot, they both showed off their enviable figures in printed dresses incorporating shades of white and green.

Candace’s fans absolutely loved the sweet share, and the post received over 278,800 likes within 10 hours of going live. It also racked up 1,052 comments from Candace’s eager audience in the same time span.

“You guys are absolute twins! Love watching your relationship and hope mine is the same with my 3rd old as she grows!!” one fan commented.

“Stunning,” another follower added, followed by a single heart eyes emoji.

“I wish I was as beautiful as you two,” a third fan remarked.

“How are y’all so pretty?!?” yet another fan chimed in.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Candace shared a gorgeous photo in which she posed in a printed maxi dress while perched on a bale of hay. Leaves and pumpkins surrounded her for the Dorothy-themed photoshoot.