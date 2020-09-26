Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Tight Tie-Dye Crop Top With High-Waisted Jeans

According to the snaps shared on her Instagram page, blond bombshell Alexa Collins is currently spending some time in Boston, Massachusetts, and she stunned her 1.1 million followers with her latest post. Alexa rocked a casual yet sexy outfit from the brand PrettyLittleThing that showed off her curves to perfection. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture herself, so her followers would know where to find the pieces.

She stood on an outdoor patio area with a brick wall visible in the distance and a furniture set that consisted of several wicker chairs surrounding a table. The focal point in the shot, however, remained Alexa’s enviable figure.

She rocked a crop top that was crafted from a tie-dye print fabric which incorporated neutral tones of beige, tan, gray and white. The garment had a high neckline and was sleeveless. The particular cut of the sleeve holes showcased Alexa’s shoulders and slender arms to perfection, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets, flaunting her buxom curves. The top ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her flat stomach on display.

She paired the cropped shirt with high-waisted jeans that also fit her like a second skin. The waistband of the jeans came right to her belly button, with just a hint of it visible. There was a distressed embellishment over one thigh, and the denim clung to her toned legs, showing off her incredible figure.

Alexa kept the accessories simple, adding a large quilted black bag with a leather-and-chain strap that she slung over her shoulders. She hooked one thumb in the pocket of her jeans and her other hand hung by her side.

Her blond locks were styled in an effortless look, and she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression. Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 1,500 likes within 26 minutes of going live, as well as 111 comments from her eager audience.

“Mesmerizing beauty,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“When perfection arrives in human form we have… you!” another follower remarked.

“You know I’ve been a fan of yours ever since the start and I believe you are one of the most outstanding talents who would be brilliant at whatever you do,” a third fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa kicked off her time in Boston by sharing a snap taken at the airport. For that particular share, she rocked tie-dye sweatpants and a cropped sweatshirt. She appeared to be carrying the same quilted Chanel bag, and looked chic despite the casual vibe of the outfit.