Rebel Wilson Shows Off Slim Waist In Fuchsia Badgley Mischka Dress

Actress Rebel Wilson stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after showing off her slimmed-down waist in a gorgeous Badgley Mischka dress.

The dress was in a bright fuchsia color that introduced a dramatic pop of color to the shot. It featured a high neckline with lapels that extended up to her neck. There was a slight dip in the hem at the center of the bust to add a sultry vibe to the garment. The fabric also cinched at the waist to highlight the actress’s slim waist.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the ensemble was an accent at the sleeve. The fabric was folded in a floral motif so that the Bridesmaids actress looked to have pink roses at her shoulders.

Wilson styled her hair into a messy ballerina-style bun. A few escaped wisps of hair framed her face, along with her trademark bangs.

Wilson posed by angling sideways to the camera to show off her curves. She looked over her shoulder, offering a pensive look that added a high-fashion aesthetic to the shot.

A sunset with purple-pink clouds served as the stunning backdrop.

Fans went wild over the new update and quickly awarded the post over 35,000 likes and more than 250 comments within half an hour.

“Oh god queen stop being so perfect,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two devastated face emoji and four pink hearts.

“The color, the hair, that collar… the sun setting….everything about this picture is stunning!!! I feel like this picture should be a [mic] drop,” gushed a second.

“Simply beautiful! You are a role model for all!” proclaimed a third.

“Gorg Rebel, doing us Aussies proud girl,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart symbol.

In her caption, Wilson wrote that she had been visiting the Miro Exhibition at the New National Museum of Monaco. The event is advertised on the museum’s website as “an exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró,” including an original painting that was made when he was concurrently working on Serge Diaghilev’s 1932 Ballets Rusees on Jeux d’Enfants. Wilson added that she had an “amazing” time that the event.

This is not the first time this week that the Pitch Perfect star has shared glimpses of her holiday in Monaco. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder brocade gown while attending the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.