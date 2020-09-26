Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Flirty Summer Dress

Australian hottie Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning trio of snaps in which she rocked a gorgeous summer dress. The look she wore was from the brand Revolve, and Natalie tagged the label’s Instagram page in the first picture as well as in the caption, so her followers would know where to get the look.

The shots were taken at a location of HIP Hotels, whose page Natalie also made sure to tag. She stood on an outdoor patio area with a white privacy fence visible in the distance, and an eye-catching wall with a geometric pattern to her immediate right. Several potted plants were scattered around the space as well, adding a touch of greenery, including a potted cactus. A few palm trees were also visible in the background, giving the pictures a tropical feel.

Natalie stood in the middle of it all, showing off her toned figure in a summer dress. The garment had a sweetheart neckline with ruffled embellishments along the top as well as along the hem. The neckline revealed a hint of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders, tying in a loose bow with the remaining string dangling down her chest.

The garment was crafted from a textured chartreuse-colored fabric, and the piece clung to her toned figure. The bodice had a slight ruched detail over her chest, accentuating her ample assets, and it also had a ruffle detail stretching horizontally around her waist.

The material hugged her slender hips and toned thighs before the hem came part of the way down her legs, showing off plenty of her sun-kissed skin. Her blond locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in an effortless style as she flashed a huge grin at the camera.

For the second photo, she had both hands raised, and seemed moments from brushing some of her silky tresses back. She had a pair of sunglasses perched atop her blond locks. In the thirds nap, she grinned at the camera. A delicate necklace with a small pendant looked stunning with the feminine outfit.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 2,500 likes within 44 minutes of going live, as well as 46 comments from her fans.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added simply, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“The smile that makes my day,” a third remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie stunned her audience with another collection of snaps in which she rocked a colorful summer dress. She posed on a patio area outdoors with a glass of bubbly in her hand, and rocked another look that featured ruffled detailing and a sleeveless style that showed off her shoulders and sun-kissed skin.