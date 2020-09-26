Cindy Prado Rocks A Belted Black Jacket & Flaunts Her Lean Legs In Miami

Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing series of snaps in which she rocked an all-black ensemble that showed off her incredible lean legs. The photos were captured in the Miami Design District, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy stood on a walkway area with glass barriers and plenty of modern architecture in the background.

Cindy wore an ensemble from the brand Alice + Olivia, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the post. The garment she wore had a top portion that resembled a biker jacket, with lapels framing the neckline and edgy details throughout. The fit of the coat was a bit loose, with a V-neckline forming in the center of the closed outerwear.

The look was crafted from a material that resembled leather, adding to the edgy vibe of the piece. The garment had large pockets, and the hem came to about halfway down her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs exposed. She added a few accessories to finish the outfit, including a thick black belt with a large golden buckle that cinched in her waist and hinted at her hourglass figure in the otherwise loose-fitting coat.

Cindy had a hat perched atop her head, and a few bangles sparkled on her wrists. She wore a necklace as well, drawing more attention to her chest, and a few rings on her fingers.

For her footwear, she selected a pair of stiletto booties with a buckle detail at the ankle and a semi-sheer panel on the top of the foot.

She shared a few additional snaps in which she struck different poses, and in the fourth slide, she shared a close-up of her bag. She finished off the update with a short video clip that captured her strutting toward the camera, her long legs looking incredible.

Cindy’s followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 16,700 likes and 206 comments from her audience within 20 hours.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“The walk is everything!” another follower added.

“I need those shoes,” a third fan remarked.

“Pinnacle of glamour and beauty,” yet another remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy rocked an all-black outfit while out and about in the Miami Design District. She paired skintight high-waisted denim with a strapless crop top that showcased her cleavage and toned stomach.