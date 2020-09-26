Cindy Prado Rocks A Belted Black Jacket & Flaunts Her Curves In Miami

Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing series of snaps in which she rocked an all-black ensemble that showed off her incredible physique. The photos were captured in the Miami Design Distract, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy stood on a walkway area with glass barriers visible behind her and plenty of modern architecture in the background.

Cindy wore an ensemble from the brand Alice + Olivia, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide itself. The garment she wore had a top portion that resembled a moto jacket, with lapels framing the neckline and edgy details throughout. The fit of the coat was a bit loose, with the fabric draping over Cindy’s slender arms, and the v-neck neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of skin.

The look was crafted from a material that resembled leather, adding to the edgy vibe of the piece. The garment had large pockets, and the hem came to about halfway down her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs exposed. She added a few accessories to finish the outfit, including a thick black belt with a large golden buckle that cinched in her waist and accentuated her hourglass figure in the otherwise loose-fitting coat.

Cindy had a hat perched atop her head, and a few bangles sparkled on her wrists. She had on a necklace as well, drawing more attention to her chest, and a statement ring on one finger, accompanied by a few additional rings. For her footwear, she selected a pair of stiletto booties with a buckle detail at the ankle and a semi-sheer panel on the top of the foot.

She shared a few additional snaps in which she struck different poses, and in the fourth slide, she shared a close-up of her bag. She finished off the update with a short video clip that captured her strutting towards the camera, her long legs looking incredible.

Cindy’s followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 16,700 likes within 20 hours, as well as 206 comments from her audience.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The walk is everything!” another follower added, loving the video clip.

“I need those shoes,” a third fan remarked, captivated by a particular component of her ensemble.

“Pinnacle of glamour and beauty,” yet another remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy rocked a different all-black outfit while out and about in the Miami Design District. She paired skintight high-waisted denim with a strapless crop top that showcased her cleavage and toned stomach to perfection.