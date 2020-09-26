Leigh-Anne Pinnock Slays A Leathery Ensemble Ahead Of Little Mix’s New Talent Show ‘The Search’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself ahead of the new talent show she and her group members — Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson — will launch on September 26. The Search aims to find and create a new group that will take over the charts as Little Mix has done since winning The X Factor.

For her most recent post, Pinnock stunned in a one-shouldered black leather jumpsuit that featured one long sleeve. She wrapped a tassel rope belt around the garment and completed the ensemble with black strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes. Pinnock kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her long dark straight hair in a high ponytail.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped crouching down in the middle of a lit-up hallway with stripey black-and-white flooring. Pinnock parted her legs and placed her left hand on the ground. The singer rested the other by the side of her face while tilting her head up slightly. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker gazed directly at the camera lens with full eye-contact and made everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Pinnock was captured strutting down the middle of the hallway with her locks moving behind her. The songstress was photographed in motion while staring at the camera with a fierce expression.

For her caption, she expressed how excited she was for The Search to air and questions fans, asking who was ready to watch the premiere.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 166,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“I’m so excited for this, I’m so proud of you Leigh, you’re so strong, brave, talented and hard working @leighannepinnock,” one user wrote.

“I can not wait to watch it! You look stunning babe,” another person shared.

“I’m ready but not ready for Leigh-Anne Pinnock to snatch my f*cking wig. Send. Help,” remarked a third fan.

“Can’t wait to see u being the kindest judge in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a baby pink string bikini top paired with matching bottoms during a vacation in Greece. Pinnock went barefoot for the occasion and sported her curly locks down. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a pair of shades while soaking up the sun.