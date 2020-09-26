Brooke Shields, 55, Flashes Back To Her Iconic Modeling Career As She Shares Exciting News With Fans

Five decades after getting her start, the modeling legend isn't done yet.

Brooke Shields gave fans a look back at her iconic career as she teased a major return to modeling.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, the 55-year-old actress revealed that she is now being represented by IMG Models. Brooke also teased there are “exciting things to come” for her with the agency known for its diverse client roster.

In a nostalgic video posted shared with her 1.1 million social media fans, Brooke posed in a black dress as images from her modeling heyday – including several shots from her iconic Calvin Klein jeans ads – flashed onscreen. Photos of her cover shoots for Interview, Vogue, and more played in quick succession. The video also featured a pregnant Brooke posing for a fashion magazine spread when she was expecting her first daughter in 2003, and more recent fitness and swimsuit shots. The clip ended with the agency announcing they were now working with the supermodel.

In the comments section to the post, which can be seen below, fans reminisced about Brooke’s memorable moments.

“My icon – look at those photos!!” one fan wrote.

“That Calvin Klein ad was/is the best!” another added.

“Brooke you were the most beautiful woman in the world, and today you are still beautiful and happy,” a third chimed in.

Others said Brooke was their idol when they are growing up, and that IMG just scored an upgrade by signing her.

Brooke got her start in the business when she appeared in an ad for Ivory Soap when she was just 11 months old. The young star then made headlines when she made the cover of Vogue at 14. One year later, she caused controversy when she starred in suggestive ads as she posed in her “Calvins” before segueing into a successful acting career.

While some stars her age would be content with retirement, it’s not a surprise Brooke is ready to add more jobs to her resume. Last year she told Reuters the idea of retirement is like a “death” to her.

“I can’t even wrap my mind around it,” she admitted. “Work is a huge part of my identity, having done it for 53 years now. It’s like a blood source to me.”

Brooke has always been nostalgic about her days as a young model, but even more so recently. Just one day before announcing her big IMG news, she shared a snap of a throwback Vogue Paris cover that she posed for at the height of her modeling career in 1983.