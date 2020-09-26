Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Slim Waist While Chowing Down On A Sandwich

Kelly and Queen Latifah couldn't resist the Queen Labeefah.

Kelly Clarkson showed off her slim waist this week as she shared a hilarious moment with Queen Latifah on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The star proudly revealed her tiny middle in a colorful ensemble during the latest episode as she rocked a purple gown with a waist belt.

In a clip posted to the show’s official Instagram account on Friday, September 25, the mom of two stunned while she tried a sandwich named after her guest.

Kelly chatted to Queen Latifah via video call in line with social distancing guidelines. The chunky white accessory cinched in her middle as she sat down and featured silver hardware across the front of her torso.

The dress had a high neck and pleated sleeves down to her wrists, which matched the design of the long skirt. They billowed out slightly as she moved her arms.

But Kelly’s fabulous look didn’t stop her from enjoying a snack. Both chowed down on the Queen Labeefah sandwich after the host explained that there was a restaurant in Oregon that was inspired by her name.

“So, I’m just saying, we should both taste it,” the mom of two said as she giggled.

“That’s never not going to be funny,” Kelly said of the name, as she pointed out that it was probably the “largest” sandwich she’d ever seen.

The “I Dare You” singer and Girls Trip star both took a big bite at the same time.

“Oh damn that’s good,” Kelly said.

Before trying it, The Voice coach told the actor how “jealous” she was of the honor and explained how much she’d like to have one named after her.

In the caption of the upload, the show jokingly asked fans to comment if they’d like to see someone create a Peanut Butter and Jelly Clarkson treat — and many did.

“Id be down for a Kelly ClarkSUB,” one person quipped.

“Kelly… I love your sense of humor, you’re one freaking funny woman,” another wrote with several clapping hands.

“Pretty in purple,” another said of the star’s outfit.

Kelly previously gave fans a look at her figure earlier this week when she was spotted at the beach with her two children.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the “Since U Been” gone singer looking happy and healthy as she splashed around in the ocean in a maroon long-sleeved top and curve-hugging gray leggings. The trio enjoyed a fun family day in California at Manhattan beach.