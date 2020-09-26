Cindy Prado Teases Fans With Unfastened Shorts: ‘It’s Saturday, Unbutton Your Pants’

Popular influencer Cindy Prado knows how to rock a variety of looks that range from chic to sexy. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos that saw her looking smoking hot while sporting a casual outfit that included a summery crop top and a pair of denim Daisy Dukes. She turned up the heat by wearing her shorts unbuttoned with the ends turned down.

Cindy looked stunning in the comfy-looking ensemble. The shirt was a shade of light beige. It featured a low-cut neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The number had buttons up the front and gathered cups, which highlighted her ample chest. The hemline cut off at her rib cage, and a strap wrapped around her abdomen. Her shorts were a mid-rise style with a frayed hem. She also carried a woven handbag over one shoulder.

The beauty wore her long, thick hair parted in the middle and down in big waves. Her accessories included a gold necklace, hoop earrings, bangle bracelets and a chunky ring. She also sported a round pair of sunglasses.

Cindy’s post consisted of three snaps that saw her posing outside. The update was tagged in the Miami Design District. She stood on a sidewalk beside a street lined with trees and other foliage.

In the caption, she left a flirty remark, which got her fans to talking.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So beautiful Cindy,” a second follower echoed.

“Wow!! Killing it,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous woman,” added a fourth follower.

The pictures were similar in that they captured Cindy from the front. They were cropped at the middle of her thighs, giving her followers a nice look at her fabulous figure.

Cindy wore her sunglasses on the top of her head in the first slide while she gazed away from the lens. She cocked her hip as she held one side of the top of her Daisy Dukes with one hand. The pose showed off her incredibly flat abs and shapely thighs.

In the second frame, the sunglasses were on Cindy’s face while she looked at the camera. The snap saw her at a slight side angle, showcasing her curvy hips.

The model tugged on the open ends of her shorts in the last snap. She wore a sultry expression on her face while she gazed at the camera.

Cindy showed how glamorous she can look not too long ago when she shared a series of photos on Instagram that saw her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a glitzy halter with a miniskirt.