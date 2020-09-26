Kelly Ripa Tells Ryan Seacrest To Pull Down His Pants In Hilarious Backstage Video

The co-hosts had a little banter while showing off their outfits.

Kelly Ripa gave her Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest a little fashion advice in a hilarious new backstage video. Kelly urged Ryan to pull his pants “down a little” as they both showed off their outfits for the day in the clip shared to the ABC morning show’s Instagram on Friday, September 25.

Kelly began by describing her outfit as the camera panned down. She showed off her calf-length skirt, black top, and sky blue high heels and held a coffee in her left hand.

“This is a Valentino skirt and that’s Michael Gelman,” she said as she gestured to the producer, who was standing a safe distance away from her in a doorway wearing a lime green face mask.

Ryan burst into the shot from behind Michael and began to describe his own outfit.

“Ryan Seacrest,” Kelly said as the long-time American Idol host walked towards her.

“Weekdays, weekdays,” Ryan said, as the person filming turned back towards Kelly while she shared that her shoes were by Gianvito Rossi.

He copied his co-host and started to describe his own outfit to the camera.

He jokingly pulled up his pants with his hands in his pockets to show that he wasn’t wearing any socks with his shoes, though the former All My Children actress didn’t seem too impressed by his attempts.

Kelly gestured for Ryan to move away and gave him a little advice.

“Pull your trousers down a little bit,” she said as she turned away from him and towards the camera.

“We don’t have to see what you ate for dinner last night,” she joked, while Ryan laughed and sheepishly walked away towards the stage.

Fans loved seeing the backstage banter between the two and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I love this you guys,” one person wrote with four crying laughing emoji.

“I can’t stop laughing at Ryan! He’s so cute,” another wrote with the same emoji.

The upload has so far been viewed more than 41,000 times and received more than 2,600 likes.

The latest look at the twosome’s fashion choices came shortly after they both paid tribute to Tiger King star and current Dancing with the Stars contestant Carole Baskin earlier this week.

In another clip posted to Live!‘s Instagram account, Kelly walked towards the stage in a sparkly leopard-print midi dress with buttons down her front before her co-host showed off his matching animal-print sneakers during the show.