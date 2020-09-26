Yanet Garcia Flaunts Sculpted Booty In Tight Lavender Ensemble

Fitness aficionado Yanet Garcia works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape, and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media in an array of outfits. Her latest Instagram update featured her in motion at the gym putting her bodacious body on display in a skintight set of activewear.

Yanet’s outfit was a lavender — and she wore it well. The bra cut off a couple of inches from the top of the leggings, which had a mid-rise waist. The pants had a wide waistband that highlighted her trim midsection. A seam down the center back accentuated her derrière. The legs appeared to be seamless, and they showed off every curve. She competed her gym-day look with a pair of white trainers.

The hot weather girl wore her tresses pulled back in a low ponytail. She also sported a couple of thin bracelets.

The photo captured Yanet at a gym using a cable machine. The picture captured the brunette beauty from a side angle as she performed a kickback. With her foot in a strap, she leaned forward with both arms on the machine in front of her and one leg extended behind her. The exercise focuses on the glutes, and it was hard mot to miss Yanet’s sculpted booty. Her muscular legs were also on display, as well as her shapely shoulders and arms. The shape of her ample bustline was also visible. The model looked ahead with a focused expression on her face as her wavy hair cascaded over her shoulders, drawing the eye to her lower back.

The caption was written mostly in Spanish. A translation for Google Translate revealed that she was promoting an app that provides users with workouts they can do at home or in the gym.

The post got a lot of love from Yanet’s 13.4 million followers, with more than 90,000 of them hitting the like button within several hours of her sharing it.

The comments section was filled with dozens of emoji the included flames and hearts. Most of the comments were written in Spanish, but a few of Yanet’s English-speaking fans chimed in.

“Absolutely beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Nice cheeks,” quipped a second fan.

Fitness seems to be an important aspect of Yanet’s life, and she often shares snapshots that show her rocking athletic wear. However, she is also known for posting sexy photos that feature her flaunting her curves in more revealing outfits. Earlier in the month, she shared a video from her TikTok account that saw her modeling a colorful bikini.