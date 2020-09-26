Tarsha Whitmore Exudes ‘Jungle Vibes’ In A Barely There Tiger-Print Bikini

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore kicked off the weekend with a sizzling Instagram post that sent sultry jungle vibes all over her feed. Snapped at the beach, the 20-year-old model flashed her incredible curves in a barely there tiger-print bikini, posing seductively as she leaned against a tree trunk. The itty-bitty swimwear was a gorgeous caramel shade that beautifully harmonized with her deep, bronzed tan, nearly tricking the mind into believing she wasn’t wearing anything at first glance. And, while the black tiger stripes eventually leaped at the viewer, the scanty fabric did little to cover her body, leaving her voluptuous assets in full view of her eager audience.

Tarsha unleashed her inner feline as she fixed the camera with a fierce, enthralling stare. She cocked her hip and slightly parted her plump lips in a provocative way, putting on a tantalizing display that fans seemed to find irresistible. The stunner flaunted her curvy thighs as she put one leg in front of the other and bent her knee, stretching her toned midriff at the same time. She leaned her elbow against the smooth, white bark, sinking her fingers into her luxuriant mane. Her other arm rested on her rump, emphasizing the swell of her hip. The sexy pose perfectly showcased her trim yet curvaceous figure, accentuating her waist and hourglass shape.

The triangle string bikini did nothing but favors for her enviable physique, boasting a plunging neckline that fully exposed her cleavage. The look featured small, ruched cups that were spaced wide apart, teasing a glimpse of sideboob in addition to creating an abundant décolletage. Likewise, the insanely high-cut bottoms sported a minuscule ruched front that only covered the essential, baring much of her lower body and revealing her sexy tan lines.

The piece tied on both hips with large, loopy bows draping down Tarsha’s curves. The sides came up high on her midsection, while the waistline dipped dangerously low in the front, exposing her tummy and allowing her navel piercing to be seen.

The sizzling blonde was barefoot in the sand, stretching her foot just beyond the circle of shade provided by the tree canopy. Sunlight flooded the background of the shot, while her alluring silhouette remained engulfed in shadow. Her long, honeyed-blond tresses spilled over her shoulder, covering one of the top’s spaghetti straps and calling even more attention to her perky chest.

The photo was geotagged at Hamilton Island off the coast of Queensland, where Tarsha has been relaxing for the past week or so, according to her Instagram page. A thicket of vegetation populated the backdrop, adding a splash of color to the shot. Towering palm trees could be seen in the far distance, along with a patch of turquoise sky that drove up the tropical feel of the sweltering pic.

The skimpy bikini was from the brand, PrettyLittleThing, which Tarsha made sure to tag in her caption. The model expressed her love for the smoking-hot look with a heart emoji, leading followers to flood the comments section of her post with hearts.

One smitten fan dubbed the Aussie smokeshow a “marvelous angel,” ending their gushing message with a heart.

“You are insane,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, leaving a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” remarked a third follower.

“UNREALLLLLLLLLL,” another person wrote in all caps.

As of the this writing, the photo has been live for a little over one hour and has already amassed 80 comments and more than 8,400 likes.