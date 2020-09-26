Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Her Curves In A Bejeweled Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Saturday and posted a sizzling snap that tantalized her 1.2 million followers. The Mexican model rocked a tiny bejeweled bikini that did more revealing than covering up.

In her latest post, the hottie looked incredibly hot in a black two-piece swimsuit that had crystals all over it. The top boasted padded triangle cups that could hardly contain her voluptuous chest. Notably, the piece was cut so small that some sideboob peeked out. The deep neckline showcased an ample amount of her décolletage, and the snug fit enhanced her cleavage. The top had thin strings that tied behind her neck and around her back.

Ana wore matching bottoms that sat low on her curvy hips. The skimpy number also had skinny strings that tied on the sides, accentuating her taut stomach and rock-hard abs. Its high leg cuts revealed her hips in their entirety.

Ana was snapped outdoors in her scanty ensemble. The blurry background showed leaves from trees and plants. For her pose, she stood sideways with her right arm raised. This angle showcased her curves of her round posterior, as well as a view of her flawless armpit. The babe tugged at her waistband with her thumb, pulling it down to show more skin. She looked down and had a pensive expression on her face as the photographer took the shot.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair in a center part and pulled back into a half ponytail, letting the long strands hanging over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, Ana wrote something about her OnlyFans account, urging her followers to check it out. She also tagged professional photographer Firas Obeid in the picture. According to the geotag, she was in the Maldives.

A lot of her social media followers loved the new update. It was liked over 27,800 times. It also received more than 200 comments in less than a day. Most of the comments were compliments about her swimwear and killer figure. Some online supporters didn’t have a lot to say. Instead, they opted to chime in using a combination of emoji.

“Surely, you would have been arrested if looking immensely beautiful was a crime,” one of her admirers gushed, adding an emoji at the end of the comment.

“I hope you are having a blast. You deserve every blessing in your life. You are extremely hot!” added another social media user.

“OMG! Your abs are incredible! Hard work really pays off. Keep doing what you’re doing. Hopefully, you will be recognized by big brands,” wrote a third fan.