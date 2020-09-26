Jilissa Zoltko Celebrates ‘Fall In Miami’ In A Sexy Black Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update on Friday, September 25. The American model showcased her curves in a teeny bikini set as she celebrates the new season.

The skin-baring pictures were snapped at a place that looked like a resort. Avid followers know that Jilissa has been spending a lot of time outdoors, sunbathing in her skimpy swimwear.

In the first snap, the babe was photographed lounging on a white cushion in a wooden lounge area under the blazing sun. She sat on her legs with her legs slightly spread. She spiced things up and tugged at her top, pulling it down, which displayed more of her cleavage. She then gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her flawlessly tanned skin glowed under the sunshine.

The second pic showed Jilissa in a similar stance. This time, she looked away from the camera. Her hand was placed on her thigh as she glanced to her right, gazing at something that caught her attention.

In the third image, Jilissa posed sideways — still in a kneeling position. She leaned forward with her left hand used as support. Notably, the angle showed the curves of her pert booty. The stunner offered a big smile to the photographer that showed her pearly whites.

Jilissa flaunted her sun-kissed complexion in a tiny bikini that treated her online admirers to a full look at her insanely toned figure. The two-piece swimsuit included a top with small triangle cups, which were padded and had a ruched look along the base. The piece boasted thin straps that were tied over her neck for support. The plunging neckline exposed her décolletage, which made many viewers happy.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that had a simple style. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her taut tummy and flat abs.

Jilissa wore her blond locks in a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands with a pair of sunglasses worn over her head. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace, stud earrings, rings, and a bangle.

Jilissa tagged her outfit sponsor, PrettyLittleThing, in the caption. She also wrote about Fall, which just started a couple of days ago. Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 28,500 likes and over 250 comments in less than a day. Countless admirers dropped compliments and praise, while several other followers opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“Drop-dead gorgeous,” a fan wrote.

“You are so hot,” added another follower.