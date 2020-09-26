Mariam Olivera Sizzles In A Light-Blue Bikini On Instagram

American Instagram model Mariam Olivera went online on Friday, September 25, and turned up the heat by sharing a set of skin-baring snapshots.

In the pics, Mariam rocked a light-blue, printed bikini which perfectly accentuated her curves. The top of the bathing suit featured triangular cups, scalloped edges, and lacy straps. It included a thin string that tied on the front and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. What’s more, the hottie also flashed a glimpse of underboob to titillate her admirers.

Mariam teamed the top with matching bottoms which she tied high on her slender hips to flaunt her toned thighs. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down, sweeping her long locks to one side and letting them cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewelry, Mariam opted for a dainty chain pendant that rested at the base of her neck. She also wore a white wristband and stud earrings.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the daytime. The shoot seemingly took place on a terrace, against the background of a large glass window.

Mariam shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first picture, she stood straight, showing off her thigh gap. The hottie lifted her chin and flashed a small smile. She touched her hair and looked away from the lens.

In the second image, she tugged at the strap of her bikini top and lifted her chin once again. She turned her gaze away from the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

The model included a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wrote a motivational statement implying that one should never stop shining even if some of the lights are bothersome.

Within 11 hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 46,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Mariam’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 730 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Oh wow, you look incredible in this swimsuit. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“I love your positive vibes and energy. You are the best!!” another user chimed in.

“Nice bikini, gorgeous body, beautiful face. Mariam Olivera is perfect!!” a third follower wrote.

“So pretty!! Have a wonderful day, my queen,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “Mamacita,” and “so cute,” to express their admiration for Mariam.

Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Ruby Elrod and Viviane Lomelin.