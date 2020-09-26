Vicky Aisha Displays Her Ample Booty In A Thong Bodysuit

Curvy beauty Vicky Aisha is once again showing off her voluptuous assets on social media, and followers don’t seem to mind it one bit. A photo shared yesterday to Instagram saw the stunner flaunting her famously bodacious backside in a thong bodysuit that left her peachy buns in full view of her eager fans. Vicky posed on a padded armchair for the steamy shot, which captured her from behind, perfectly displaying her ample derrière. In her caption, she playfully asked fans whether the seat was taken, leading one follower to comment, “Oh no, you just added some more beautiful cushions to it.”

The Australian tattoo model opted for a lavender bodysuit that complemented her blond tresses. The strappy number bared a considerable amount of skin thanks to its sleeveless, backless design, giving fans a peek at her arms and shoulder and even flashing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The look put Vicky’s impressive sleeve tattoos on show for her audience to admire, as well as the elaborate floral ink adorning her thigh, hip, and buttock. Although her chest was not fully visible in the shot, the angle teased the outfit’s plunging neckline. However, what the picture truly spotlighted was Vicky’s curvaceous rear end, which the revealing one-piece all but completely exposed.

The outfit was extremely high-cut, emphasizing the swell of her bountiful hips. It had a small triangular back that only covered what was necessary, leaving an eyeful of curves on display. The ribbed fabric fit loosely on her body, looking almost ruched across the midsection. The detail accentuated her waist, highlighting the difference between her midriff and curvaceous bottom.

Vicky was on her knees, sitting on her heels with her back seductively arched. She appeared to be barefoot and turned her shoulder to the camera, gazing directly into the lens with an alluring stare and a coy smile. She held one hand on her thigh, stretching out the other arm on the backrest of the armchair. Her long, golden locks spilled over her bare back in a casual style that added to the sultry, laid-back vibe of the shot.

The plush furniture was a deep blue shade that contrasted with the rest of the light-toned décor, which comprised of a patterned curtain draped over a sunlit window and a sparkling silver-frame mirror up on the wall. The only other splash of color was a towering house plant in a corner.

The booty-flaunting upload brought followers to the comments section by the masses, as her admirers couldn’t help but gush over her beauty and fabulous curves. The post reeled in more than 700 messages overnight, in addition to nearly 43,300 likes.

“Stunning views of a sexy beauty [four open mouth emoji] Dreamy,” wrote one person.

“You look incredible Vicky gorgeous,” read another comment, trailed by a string of flames.

“Huge fan! Thanks for posting such beautiful photos!” chimed in a third Instagrammer.