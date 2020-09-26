Doina Barbaneagra Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Lingerie Set

Instagram model Doina Barbaneagra took to her page on Friday, September 25, and wowed her 720,000-plus followers with a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Doina rocked a skimpy, light-olive lingerie set to flaunt her curvaceous figure. The bra consisted of thin straps and a plunging neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. The tiny garment also boasted a broad waistband which bore the logo of Lounge Underwear.

The Austrian beauty teamed the top with high-waisted panties which were pulled high on her slender hips to display her toned thighs and legs. The racy ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

Doina wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks fall over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty chain necklace that rested at the base of her throat, accentuating her flawless décolletage.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Düsseldorf, Germany. The shoot took place indoors, during the daytime. To pose, Doina stood next to a large glass window which oversaw the famous Rheinturm (the Rhine Tower).

She shared three images from the shoot. In the first pic, she placed her hand on the window sill and tilted her head. She slightly puckered her lips and gazed at the lens. In the second photo, she struck a similar pose but turned her gaze away from the camera. In the third and final snapshot, the hottie touched her hair and faced the camera.

In the caption, Doina endorsed Lounge Underwear and informed users that her ensemble was made up of sustainable bamboo.

Within fourteen hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 24,000 likes. Besides, several of Doina’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared 330-plus messages in which they praised amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Oh wow, you look gorgeous!” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful photo of you. I hope you are enjoying your time in Düsseldorf. It’s a beautiful city,” another user chimed in.

“I have the biggest crush on you!! You’re seriously the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. There are so many on Instagram but, my god, you’re 100% natural!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking adorable, honey,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “hotness overload,” “omg babe,” and “cutie” to let Doina know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Katrin Freud, Laura Amy, and Britney Martinez.