Chantel Jeffries Looks Super Hot In A Black Lacy Top On Instagram

American DJ, model, and actress Chantel Jeffries went online on Friday, September 25, and cranked up the heat on her Instagram page with a set of hot pictures.

In the snapshots, Chantel rocked a black tank top which consisted of lacy cups and thin straps. The neckline boasted scalloped edges and showed off her enviable cleavage. The bodice of the sexy top featured a mesh fabric and velvet side panels. The tiny garment not only perfectly hugged her figure but also displayed a glimpse of her stomach. She teamed the top with matching black bottoms, seemingly made up of a silky fabric.

Chantel wore her brunette tresses down and swept them to one side, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate silver pendant that rested at the base of her neck, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location, against the background of a wallpaper. Some plants could also be seen behind her.

Chantel shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she tilted her head and lifted her chin while looking at the lens. She also slightly parted her lips. In the second photograph, she tilted her head again but turned her gaze away from the camera.

In the caption, Chantel informed users that her ensemble was from Savage X Fenty by Rihanna. She also posted a comment in which she disclosed that her pics were captured by her best friend.

Within 11 hours of posting, the snapshots racked up a whopping 236,000 likes. In addition, several of Chantel’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 630 comments in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“The most perfect and beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart emoji.

“Damn!! Looking gorgeous as always!” another user chimed in.

“Hottest ever!! Your boyfriend should be thanking God every single night,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re the epitome of beauty and elegance,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “100% wifey material,” “queen,” and “my favorite,” to express their admiration for Chantel.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Leli Hernandez, Farrah Brittany, Lexy Panterra, and Tana Mongeau.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Chantel uploaded another sultry photograph on September 21 in which she posed in nothing more than a pair of pink patterned bikini bottoms that put her pert derriere on full display. To date, the post has garnered close to 400,000 likes and about 1,300 comments.