Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Sleek Physique In Navy Blue Jumpsuit For Cookbook Press Day

Kristen Cavallari stunned her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Friday with a cool, sleek shot, showing off her petit, slim figure in a unique jumpsuit.

The style was an attractive deep navy, with a high neckline and cut off at the sleeves, displaying Kristin’s toned shoulders. It fit slim around her tiny waist and flared out at the legs, showcasing her gams and leaving just a bit of her toes and seemingly matching navy heels to peek out underneath. The jumpsuit had various chunky white lines throughout, with one around the collar at the top and over the right arm hole. A large white line also struck through and down the front, starting at her left hip and angling over her right leg, creating an alluring sightline.

The Very Cavallari star rocked her signature, honey-blond long bob, with lightly tousled waves framing her face. She accessorized her look with gold, square-hoop earrings, giving the right amount of sparkle to the simplistically chic style.

For the shot, Kristen stood confidently against a brown and orange-toned, stone backdrop, which seemed to perfectly contrast the deep hues of the jumpsuit. She also shared that she was in Los Angeles, California in the geo-tag, noting in her caption that she had a press day ahead of her upcoming cookbook, True Comfort.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristin is releasing a cookbook filled with gluten-free recipes on September 29. The “labor of love,” as she detailed in a previous Instagram post, will feature over 100 cozy recipes” that are “free of gluten and refined sugar.” The author noted that the book was “two years in the making” and shared how “excited” she was to bring the project to the table, so to speak.

Fans gave Kristin love for her cookbook announcement post, but also flooded this Instagram share with appreciation, as the upload garnered over 126,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments in just a few hours. Followers were happy for Kristin’s book release and also raved about her style, with many asking the reality star where she purchased the look.

“This is fabulous!” gushed one user regarding Kristin’s outfit.

“STUNNING AND LOVING THAT OUTFIT GIRL,” exclaimed another admirer, using all caps to express their enthusiasm.

“This look is [fire]” a user simply commented, adding the flame symbol for effect.

“Love this[,] good luck!” wrote Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, showing her fellow reality pal some support and leaving a fire emoji while she was at it.