Kourtney Kardashian Gets Goth In Head-To-Toe Black Style

Kourtney Kardashian took a detour on Friday from some of her white-hot looks with an all-black, moody style, shared with her 102 million Instagram followers.

The image displayed Kourtney’s entire 5’1″ frame, as she stood in what seemed to be the foyer of her own home. She was situated by glass doors that featured a peek of outdoor greenery, but the majority of the shot had a black-and-white aesthetic, with a glimpse of Kourtney’s black balcony ledge also showing in the top part of the shot.

Kourtney positioned herself confidently, but also somewhat coy, with an outfit that felt stylish but also reflective of a teenage goth vibe. The Poosh blogger wore what looked like a black, sweatshirt dress, with a high neckline and long sleeves. Her long, dark tresses complemented the look as they fell loosely over her shoulders, lightly covering her face behind her striking stare.

The mother-of-three also carried a black Gucci purse in hand, with the label’s signature “GG” print and gold clasp. To top off the look, Kourtney sported ebony, patent leather platform shoes, echoing a Doc Marten, punk-style shoe that aptly coordinated with the sweater dress. The shoes also served as the perfect punctuation to the outfit, giving a chunky aesthetic on the bottom of her sleek, toned legs.

For the first shot, Kourtney stood with her arms crossed in front as the purse dangled off her left arm. For the second image, she brought her arms up more around her chest, the left arm lightly touching her chin in a sweet manner as sweatshirt’s sleeves were covering her wrists.

As is typical with Kourtney’s chic, fashion shots, the post garnered generous praise from fans who raved about her edgy style. Within hours, the image gained over 604,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments, with users asking about her dress’ designer and posting fire and heart eyes emoji to signal their support.

“You’re so cool,” gushed one fan about the overall look.

“the ENERGY,” exclaimed another admirer, showing their affection for the style in all caps.

“This outfit is everything[,] where you going,” wondered a follower.

“A fashion icon,” stated a user.

Kourtney is one to share incredibly chic shots of herself in her gorgeous California home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a series of images to her Instagram feed, photographed in her living room. For the photo set, she wore a buttercup yellow, windbreaker-style jacket top and matching shorts, also sporting nude strappy sandals for a streamlined look.