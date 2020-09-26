Vanessa Christine Rocks A Skimpy Black Bikini On Instagram

Instagram model Vanessa Christine went online on Friday, September 25, and treated her followers to a set of hot bikini pics.

In the snaps, Vanessa rocked a black, two-piece bathing suit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The top consisted of tiny, triangular cups attached to a string that ran across her chest. It included thin straps which tied behind her neck and a plunging neckline which showed off major cleavage.

Vanessa teamed the top with matching string bottoms. She pulled the straps high on her slender hips, while the front of the bottoms scooped down to expose her flat lower torso. The risqué ensemble also put her taut stomach and sexy legs on full display. She completed her attire with a printed beach coverup.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of drop earrings and a dainty pendant which rested at the base of her neck, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. She also accessorized with a bamboo bag.

The shoot took place at a beach, against the background of the cloudy blue sky. Some buildings could also be seen behind her.

Vanessa shared three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first image, she stood straight and lifted her chin. With her eyes closed, she flashed an ear-to-ear smile. In the second picture, the hottie lifted her chin once again and ran her fingers through her hair while gazing away from the camera. In the third and final photograph, she slightly arched her back and looked straight into the lens.

In the caption, Vanessa informed users that her bathing suit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within 12 hours, the post has accrued more than 20,000 likes. In addition, several of Vanessa’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 400 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Literally obsessed with this pic of you, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, that camera did a great job right there and you look beautiful,” wrote another user.

“Your smile is absolutely gorgeous and your body is a work of art,” a third follower chimed in, adding a heart emoji.

“You are the prettiest woman on Earth,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic, including Alexis Clark, Natalia Garibotto, Durrani Popal, and Lisa Morales Duk.