Carrie Underwood Rocks Sparkly Mask In Photo Snapped At Target, And Some Fans Aren’t Happy

Some of Carrie's Instagram followers criticized her for wearing a mask.

Carrie Underwood made a trip to Target to pick up a copy of her new Christmas album, My Gift, and some of her Instagram followers criticized her for sporting a sparkling accessory intended to protect herself and other shoppers.

On Friday, Carrie, 37, shared a photo that was taken during her visit to the retail store’s music department. The country music star proudly held up her My Gift CD. She was dressed in a casual but cute outfit that included a pair of high-waisted blue jeans in a light wash. She also rocked a black blouse that featured a small white floral pattern. The garment had short puff sleeves and a high neckline. The shirt was form-fitting, and Carrie wore it tucked into her pants to better showcase her fit and trim physique.

All of the “Drinking Alone” singer’s accessories were color-coordinated with her top. She carried a black handbag, and her smartwatch was the same dark color. She also rocked a stylish black face mask covered with glittering beads. Carrie’s blond hair was styled in soft waves. She wore her thick tresses with a deep side part that added an extra touch of glam to her look.

Carrie also carried a red Target basket, indicating that she wasn’t just at the store to grab a copy of her CD.

Even though her dazzling pearly whites were hidden from view, Carrie assured her fans that she was smiling when her photo was taken. However, some of her Instagram followers weren’t happy with her for covering her mouth up, and her photo sparked a debate about masks.

“Why are you promoting mask wearing???? You should be encouraging people to use their brain. Using your platform to push the agenda….I’m disappointed,” read one remark.

“Please take off that ridiculous mask,” another comment read.

Many of Carrie’s fans were quick to jump to her defense, pointing out that she was simply doing her part to protect herself and others as the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. They argued that wearing facial coverings can reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the disease. One person also pointed out that the virus affects the lungs, which could be devastating for a singer like Carrie.

“Because without her lungs, she has no voice. And because it’s still mandatory in Nashville to wear masks in EVERY store. And she has babies, family & friends that are worth protecting,” the fan wrote in response to one of the critics. “Pretty simple when you just put your head on straight and give a damn about others around you.”

A number of commenters also thanked Carrie for considering others and said that they were proud of her for setting an example for her fans.