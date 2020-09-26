NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr.

Despite their ongoing success in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets are still expected to seek major roster upgrades this fall. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray may have both blossomed into dependable stars this season but in order to boost their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title every year, the Nuggets should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber talent to their roster. One of the dream acquisitions for the Nuggets in the 2020 offseason is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have already said that they have no intention of moving Beal but if they start to realize that they don’t have what it takes to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy, they may finally consider moving their best player and undergo a full-scale rebuild. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Nuggets could offer a package centered on Michael Porter Jr. to acquire Beal from the Wizards.

“Beal and the Washington Wizards have both repeatedly stated their desire to stay together, but a foundation built with MPJ, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant would give Washington a bright future. Of course, it’d take much more than Porter to convince the Wizards. Picks, salary-matching contracts and possibly another youngster would likely be involved. Even then, Washington would probably be hesitant to trade a player in his prime who just averaged over 30 points per game. If things sour at all between the star and the organization, Denver would be wise to explore the possibility.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Sacrificing Porter Jr. would undeniably be a no-brainer for the Nuggets if it means acquiring a player of Beal’s caliber. Beal would give the Nuggets a very reliable scoring option next to Jokic and Murray. This season, he established another monster performance, averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

His arrival would enable the Nuggets’ to create their own “Big Three” that would further improve their chances of beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series. With the years he spent with John Wall in Washington, Beal has learned how to efficiently play in an off-ball capacity, making himself an ideal fit alongside a ball-dominant guard like Murray in the Nuggets’ backcourt. Also, when Murray needs to rest or suffers an injury, Beal could take charge of running the floor and making plays for his teammates.