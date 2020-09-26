Upcoming ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Homecoming Dance For The Teens May Prove To Be Quite Memorable

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 28 tease that the homecoming dance for the teens is coming up. According to Soap Central, Jax is determined to make it a memorable one for them, especially for his daughter Josslyn.

It’s not confirmed on exactly what Jax has planned for the evening, but he is not about to let this event go by without making sure that it’s special for them. Josslyn, Cameron, Trina, and Dev are hanging out together as friends, but it could possibly be full of teenage emotions. It’s supposed to be a fun night for all four of them, but there could be romance in the air between the friends. Ever since Cameron and Trina’s kiss, things have been slightly awkward between them. Josslyn now knows all about it and she seems to be cool with it.

However, she is starting to develop romantic feelings towards her BFF and he has been making googly eyes at her recently as well. They both met up on Friday’s show as they had a nice chat. They seemed to be quite close when they got ready to leave, but Josslyn broke the spell first. Cameron told her that she would look beautiful no matter what and that seemed to bring on some feelings that they have yet to explore. She seems to be more hesitant to go any further.

Valerie Durant / ABC

It was revealed this past week on General Hospital that Dev really likes Josslyn when he went to get some advice from Brando. Trina used to like Dev romantically, but now she is into Cameron. Josslyn used to like Dev, but he turned down her kiss that she planted one on him a few months ago. The night should make for an interesting time for these four teens.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr had detailed the conversation that Josslyn and Trina had between them. Trina did not admit to liking Cameron more than she lets on. She previously told her BFF that it was just one kiss with Cameron right after she lost her dad and they were both feeling anxious about their kidnapping. This dance is hopefully a little less memorable than that one when Cameron and Trina were all dressed up for a few months ago when they ended up in the hands of Cyrus Renault’s henchmen.

In the meantime, Jax will be doing whatever he can to help his daughter have a great time with her friends. Hopefully, Cyrus will not see this as another opportunity to wreak havoc on the teens and their fun night together.