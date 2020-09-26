Sophie Mudd Rocks A Blue Sweater, Shows Off Cleavage

Instagram star Sophie Mudd is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure on social media. Following her sultry-pic posting routine, she went online on Friday, September 25, and treated her legions of followers to a very hot photo.

In the snapshot, Sophie rocked a blue sweater that boasted large buttons on the front. The garment fell off one of her shoulders to expose her décolletage as well as a glimpse of cleavage. The short length of the sweater also put her bare midriff on display.

It looked like she teamed the top with a gray checkered skirt which perfectly accentuated her slim waist.

Sophie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. She also let a few strands of hair fall on one side of her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate pendant that rested at the base of her neck, highlighting her collar bone.

The shoot took place indoors, against the background of a wall. A flower vase could also be seen in the background. To pose, she sat on something and turned her gaze away from the camera. The hottie also slightly puckered her lips.

Since Sophie has recently reached her 1.9 million-follower milestone on the photo-sharing website, she expressed her gratitude to her fans in the caption for their support.

Within three hours of going live, the snapshot racked up more than 53,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Sophie’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 300 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful facial features. Many of her fans also congratulated her for achieving the milestone.

“You worked hard and made something of yourself. You should be very proud of what you have accomplished. Amazing picture, btw,” one of her fans commented.

“OMG, this is a wonderful picture. The older she gets the hotter she gets!!!” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Nice tan, hope you’re doing great and staying awesome. Thanks for sharing your pic and your achievement. You are simply amazing!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Sophie, did anyone ever tell you that you’re the most beautiful woman on Earth?” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “incredible,” “goddess,” and “sexy body,” to express their admiration for Sophie.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Lauren Dascalo, Kyra Santoro, and Kylie Rae Hall.

Sophie teases her followers with her hot pics quite often. On September 12, she uploaded a photo in which she rocked a skimpy bikini to flaunt her curves.